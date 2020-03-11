× NCAA Tourney games to be played without fans in the arenas due to coronavirus

NEW YORK — NCAA President Mark Emmert announced on Wednesday, March 11 that NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will be played without fans in the arenas because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Emmert said in a statement Wednesday he made the decision to conduct both the men’s and women’s tournaments, which begin next week, with only essential staff and limited family in attendance.