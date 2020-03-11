LIVE: Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett offers an update on the coronavirus crisis
Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

NCAA Tourney games to be played without fans in the arenas due to coronavirus

Posted 3:48 pm, March 11, 2020, by , Updated at 03:50PM, March 11, 2020

NEW YORK — NCAA President Mark Emmert announced on Wednesday, March 11 that NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will be played without fans in the arenas because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Emmert said in a statement Wednesday he made the decision to conduct both the men’s and women’s tournaments, which begin next week, with only essential staff and limited family in attendance.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.