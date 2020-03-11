× Police: Shot fired by burglar at Wauwatosa apartment complex, nobody hurt

WAUWATOSA — Wauwatosa police are investigating a burglary in which a gunshot was fired near 75th Street and Center Street on Wednesday, March 11.

Police tell FOX6 News a resident of an apartment building came home — and found two people in an apartment. One fired a round at the resident — but missed. The resident was not hurt.

Officers say the two individuals fled in a vehicle — and nearby schools were alerted to the investigation.