Recognize him? Police seek man who stole from Woodman’s in Menomonee Falls

Posted 8:45 am, March 11, 2020

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police need help to identify a man who stole from Woodman’s on Highway 145. It happened on Monday, March 9 around 2:30 a.m.

According to police, the suspect removed eight boxes of No-Doz pills from the store without paying. He exited the parking lot in a gray Jeep Liberty with an unknown license plate.

If anyone recognizes this individual or has any further information, please contact Officer Chris Harding at 262-532-8700 reference Menomonee Falls Police case #20-008038.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

