Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old man who walked away from his Racine home

Posted 9:55 pm, March 11, 2020, by , Updated at 09:57PM, March 11, 2020
Cesario Cisneros

RACINE — A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday night, March 11 for a Racine man, 80, last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Cesario Cisneros walked away from his home on Howland Avenue near Roe Avenue between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., authorities said.

Cisneros was described as a Hispanic man, standing 5’1″ tall with brown eyes and black/gray hair, combed back. He has a mustache.

He’s believed to be on foot but has wandered previously and was found in the Milwaukee area.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police.

