MILWAUKEE -- Did you know it is impossible to hum while holding your nose? It's true! We're celebrating that and other weird facts this Wednesday with a little game hosted by Carl.
Something gross? Something green? Real Milwaukee crew celebrates weird facts with fun game
-
Bucks’ legend Marques Johnson still dunking at age 64
-
Family seeks to thank man who gifted 11-year-old with Mahomes jersey
-
Man kills coyote with bare hands after attack on his 2-year-old son
-
Coming Summer 2020: Space under I-794 near Milwaukee Public Market to host live music, events
-
‘Our goal is that people have relationships:’ Diverse Dining helping to bridge the gap
-
-
‘We won!’ From Lambeau to Milwaukee, enthusiasm electric as Packers sealed victory over Seattle
-
‘You got this:’ Kobe Bryant was grooming his daughter, Gianna, to carry on his legacy
-
Jury trial begins for Pewaukee priest accused of sexually assaulting girl during confession
-
Kobe on Giannis during last MKE stop in 2016: ‘I don’t think he understands how much talent he has’
-
‘It’s more than basketball:’ Special bond on display for all at Nicolet High School
-
-
Bucks win easily again, beat Nets 117-97 for 6th straight
-
Game day grub that’s good for you? The cooking classes fueling healthy habits
-
2 brothers want to share the ‘joy of Green Bay Packers football,’ give away their tickets