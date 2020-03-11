× Stars and Stripes Honor Flights postponed in March, April due to concerns over coronavirus

MILWAUKEE — All March and April Stars and Stripes Honor Flights from all states are being postponed due to concerns over coronavirus. That word comes via a Facebook post on Wednesday morning, March 11.

The post reads as follows:

“The health and safety of our veterans has always been the primary concern of everyone at Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. “The Honor Flight Network has consulted with the Centers for Disease Control, and has determined that due to the unpredictable nature of the Coronavirus (or COVID-19) outbreak, all March and April Honor Flights from all states are being postponed. The Honor Flight Network will evaluate the situation in several weeks and decide if the May flights will be postponed as well. “It is our intention that the March 28 and April 25th Stars and Stripes Honor Flights will be rescheduled at some point later this year, under the guidance of the Honor Flight Network, and as soon as those new dates are available, we will share them with you.”