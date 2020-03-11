× University of Wisconsin-La Crosse classes will be canceled the week after spring break

LACROSSE — All University of Wisconsin-La Crosse classes will be canceled the week after spring break, March 23-27, due to the coronavirus. All classes will be held in online formats through Friday, April 10.

In-person classes may resume as early as Monday, April 13, depending on how the situation evolves. A decision on this will be communicated no later than April 6, according to a letter sent to students.

Any exceptions will be communicated to students in the affected courses.

School officials say students who wish to remain on campus during or immediately after spring break are permitted but not required to do so. Residence halls, dining services and all other on-campus services will remain open as usual.

If students wish to be away from campus during this time, we encourage them to take any materials or equipment necessary for their classes, including textbooks, laptops, and DUO fobs. Students should also consider taking any personal essentials, such as medications.

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse released the following information in a letter to students:

University-related travel All university-related out-of-state travel is suspended until Monday, April 13. We will continue to monitor how the situation evolves and communicate further decisions approximately April 6. In-state travel is still permitted but not required during this time. Employees should discuss any travel plans with their supervisors. All units are encouraged to consult with the UWL Infectious Disease Response Planning team with any questions related to travel. UWL recognizes we play an important role in helping to prevent the introduction of COVID-19 to the region. We acknowledge that this travel suspension will cause disruptions. The university’s leadership team and I have made this decision after extensive deliberation and consultation and believe it is the best interest of our community. Personal travel During this time, we strongly recommend that students and employees reconsider any travel plans outside of the region, particularly to areas where the virus has been confirmed. If you must travel, please pay close attention to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) risk levels, information being released from your destination, and updates from air carriers. We strongly discourage any personal travel that could result in quarantine when you return. For example, countries designated as high risk (level 2 or 3) because of COVID-19 include: Italy, China, South Korea, Iran, and Japan. Please visit the website for additional travel advisories related to other countries. We also discourage traveling to domestic areas experiencing widespread community outbreaks. As a campus community we depend on all of our students, faculty and staff to exercise care for their own health and the health of others in our community, especially those who are more vulnerable to infectious diseases. Therefore, if you have traveled to an affected area or are showing cold or flu symptoms, please contact the Student Health Center for guidance. Also, we’d like to remind all students and employees to avoid racial or ethnic stereotyping and ensure that our efforts to be vigilant about health risks do not lead us to marginalize any members of our community. UWL Infectious Disease Response Planning team continues to meet regularly to evaluate the risks to UWL and consider contingency plans. All campus communications related to COVID-19 can be found on our website: https://www.uwlax.edu/info/covid-19/. Please continue to monitor your email for updates.