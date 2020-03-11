University of Wisconsin-Madison suspends face-to-face instruction effective Monday, March 23

MADISON — The University of Wisconsin-Madison announced on Wednesday, March 11 that it will suspend spring semester face-to-face instruction effective Monday, March 23.

As COVID-19 continues to spread, the health of the UW–Madison community is our most important priority. UW–Madison will suspend Spring Semester face-to-face instruction effective Monday, March 23. See more information about campus operations: https://t.co/r7VRrPbcE5 — UW-Madison (@UWMadison) March 11, 2020

The university’s website says alternate delivery of classes will begin on March 23 and continue at least through Friday, April 10. A decision on when and whether in-person instruction will resume will be shared in early April. Students will receive additional information about this transition in the next few days.

Undergraduate residence halls info from university

“Residents are being asked to take essential belongings, academic materials, laptops and medications with them for Spring Break and not return to residence halls following Spring Break through at least April 10. We hope that students will return to their permanent residence and complete their coursework remotely. A follow-up communication will be sent by University Housing to all affected residents shortly. “We recognize that some students may be unable to return to their permanent residence for various reasons and will need to stay in their residence halls. For instance, some international students will not be able to return home at this time; some students may be unable to access online classes in their home location; some may need to stay in Madison for other reasons. “University Housing will provide additional guidance to students. Residence halls will remain available to these students where necessary, but we expect the majority of dorm residents to return home, leaving the residence halls much emptier and making it easier for remaining students to maintain social distance. “Students who stay in residence halls should be prepared for a reduced campus experience with limited opportunities for interaction and reduced campus services.”

Travel info from university

“All university-sponsored travel is cancelled through April 10, with limited exceptions from academic deans or vice chancellors. People who travel regularly as part of their job (such as Extension workers covering several counties) will typically continue to do so, but should check with their deans or other unit directors. “We strongly advise you to reconsider non-essential personal travel, including travel over Spring Break. Documented cases are growing rapidly both domestically and internationally. You may face a higher risk of infection, significant delays returning, and/or the requirement to self-isolate upon your return, all of which could significantly impact your professional and personal obligations at great individual expense.”

