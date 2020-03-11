MILWAUKEE -- They got cheap airfare online, but ended up grounded. Contact 6 with a heads up before you book, Sunday on FOX6 News at 10.
Vacation planning? How to spot a risky website
-
‘He’s done this to other people and it’s wrong:’ Contact 6 tracks down no-show snowplow driver
-
‘It’s an early Christmas gift:’ Contact 6 helps family after ceiling collapses
-
‘I felt like they were taking advantage of me:’ Wisconsin lawmakers look to rein in payday lenders
-
Win big in a sweepstakes? There may be a price tag on the prize
-
‘If a mammogram isn’t covered for a woman, I find that very upsetting:’ The proactive step that can save you money
-
-
Contact 6 with a warning before you buy a dog collar: ‘We ended up taking him to the emergency vet’
-
‘It was a learning experience:’ Locked out? Be careful who you call
-
Join Contact 6’s Jenna Sachs for a Facebook Live Q&A on coronavirus Thursday at 12:30 p.m.
-
Off the grid: Solar power company, Altaray, leaves customers in the dark
-
Dane County sheriff seeks 16-year-old girl missing since Dec. 6
-
-
Looking back: Contact 6 returns $191,922 to viewers in 2019
-
4 new patients tested for coronavirus in Wisconsin, results pending
-
14,000 infant, toddler carriers sold nationwide recalled because babies could fall out