Vice President Pence coming to Wisconsin for congressional campaign event

Posted 1:25 pm, March 11, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 06: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and members of the Coronavirus Task Force arrive for a press briefing at the White House March 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. Earlier today the World Health Organization urged governments around the world to unleash their full power to combat the spread of the virus. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. — Vice President Mike Pence plans to campaign in Wisconsin next week for Republican congressional candidate Tom Tiffany, the same day that President Donald Trump will be in Milwaukee for a rally.

Tiffany announced Wednesday that Pence plans to attend a get-out-the-vote event on March 19 in Rothschild. The Pence trip comes after he canceled a planned appearance in western Wisconsin last week so he could instead travel to Washington state as part of the response to the new coronavirus outbreak.

President Trump announced Tuesday that he will be in Milwaukee on March 19 for a rally to launch the “Catholics for Trump” coalition. A release said the event will bring together Catholics from across the country who support President Trump’s re-election.

President Trump’s last appearance in Wisconsin, on Jan. 14, was also a Milwaukee rally.

Tiffany faces Democrat Tricia Zunker in a special election in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District, a heavily Republican district covering northern and western Wisconsin. The winner will replace Republican Sean Duffy, who resigned last fall. President Donald Trump carried the district by 20 points in 2016.

Whoever wins will serve out the remainder of Duffy’s term this year and would have to run in November for a full two-year term.

