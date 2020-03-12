FOX News hub for reliable, timely news about the evolving coronavirus health situation
Authorities looking for missing and endangered 77-year-old Beloit man

Posted 9:33 pm, March 12, 2020, by , Updated at 09:35PM, March 12, 2020

ROCK COUNTY — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office as issued a missing and endangered persons report for Holgar Nielsen, 77, of Beloit.

He is described as a white male, 5’10” tall and around 135 pounds with blue eyes and short, brown-gray hair. He has facial hair, glasses and a mole on his right ear.

Nielsen was last seen leaving his home near WI-81 and Starr around 12 p.m. noon on Thursday, March 12. Authorities say he was leaving to go to Dick’s Repair in Broadhead, Wisconsin but never arrived. He was driving a 1999, blue Chevrolet pickup truck with Wisconsin disabled license plate number 39423D registered to his wife, Susan Nielsen.

Family believes he has early dementia, authorities say, but has not been diagnosed.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Rock County Sheriff’s Office at 608-757-2244.

