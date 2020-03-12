LIVE: Gov. Tony Evers declares a public health emergency, speaks about state’s efforts in handling coronavirus
Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Big Ten Conference cancels remainder of tournament effective immediately

Posted 10:52 am, March 12, 2020, by , Updated at 10:56AM, March 12, 2020

MILWAUKEE — The Big Ten Conference announced on Thursday, March 12 that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.

In a statement, the Big Ten Conference announced it will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine the next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.