× Big Ten Conference cancels remainder of tournament effective immediately

MILWAUKEE — The Big Ten Conference announced on Thursday, March 12 that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.

In a statement, the Big Ten Conference announced it will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine the next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.