Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Boston Celtics under quarantine after game with infected player

Posted 7:52 am, March 12, 2020, by and

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 10: Kemba Walker #8 of the Boston Celtics dribbles the ball against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 10, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — The Boston Celtics will undergo self-quarantine after playing against a Utah Jazz player who tested positive for coronavirus, according to FOX25. The team was scheduled to play the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday night, March 12.

The NBA suspended its season “until further notice” after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday, March 11 for the coronavirus, a move that came only hours after the majority of the league’s owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” the league said in a statement sent shortly after 9:30 p.m. EDT. “The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.