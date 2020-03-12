× Boston Celtics under quarantine after game with infected player

MILWAUKEE — The Boston Celtics will undergo self-quarantine after playing against a Utah Jazz player who tested positive for coronavirus, according to FOX25. The team was scheduled to play the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday night, March 12.

The NBA suspended its season “until further notice” after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday, March 11 for the coronavirus, a move that came only hours after the majority of the league’s owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” the league said in a statement sent shortly after 9:30 p.m. EDT. “The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”