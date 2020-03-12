× Brewers games against Colorado Rockies, Arizona Diamondbacks canceled due to weather

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers games against the Colorado Rockies at American Family Fields of Phoenix and against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on Thursday, March 12 have been canceled due to weather.

Tickets for the Brewers’ game against the Rockies may be exchanged at the American Family Fields of Phoenix Box Office for a ticket to a remaining Brewers Spring Training home game. All ticket exchanges are of equal or lesser value and subject to availability. Service charges do not apply to exchange value.

