Disneyland Resort closing to guests beginning Saturday, March 14 due to coronavirus

Posted 3:48 pm, March 12, 2020, by , Updated at 03:51PM, March 12, 2020

ANAHEIM, CA - FEBRUARY 25: Visitors attend Disneyland Park on February 25, 2020 in Anaheim, California. Bob Iger, who was CEO of Disney since 2005, is being replaced by Bob Chapek, who previously ran the company's parks, experiences and products division. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — The Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, is closing to guests beginning the morning of Saturday, March 14 and through the end of the month. This is due to the growing concern over coronavirus.

A post on the WDW News Today website says there have been no reported cases of coronavirus at Disneyland Resort. The hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16 to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements.

This is the fourth Disney resort worldwide and the first American resort to close temporarily as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone with questions may contact The Walt Disney Travel Company at 714-520-5050.

