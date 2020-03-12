× First Stage Theater to cancel select performances due to coronavirus concerns

MILWAUKEE — First Stage Theater will postpone matinee performances of Gretel! and all remaining performances of The Legend of Rock, Paper, Scissors, the organization announced Thursday, March 12.

This comes after the Wisconsin Department of Health Services suggested the cancelation of all public gatherings of 250 or more people.

Remaining evening and weekend performances of Gretel! will continue as scheduled.

First Stage Theater’s school year intensive and spring performance classes will continue as scheduled.

If a ticketholder is experiencing symptoms or is uncomfortable attending in light of recent public event restrictions, they are asked to contact the First State box office at 414-267-2961 or ticketmanager@firststage.org

Opportunities to exchange tickets will be announced as soon as the performances resume.

For further updates, you are asked to see their website for the latest information.