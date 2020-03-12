For more than 35 years, Joey’s Yardarm has been known for its nautical theme, fish-friendly menu

RACINE -- For more than 35 years, a Racine restaurant called Joey's Yardarm was known for its nautical theme and fish-friendly menu. Now, after a few changes under new ownership -- the tradition of serving up an award-winning fish fry continues. Brian Kramp takes you to Joey's Yardarm.

About Joey's Yardarm (website)

Joey and Anna LeGath take steps to expand their tradition of serving Racine and the surrounding area. LeGath is well known to many people due to nearly three decades in the Racine-area tavern and food business and is looking to continue to expand his local brand. He currently owns the Joey’s in 1863 Taylor Ave, 2054 Lathrop Ave, and 9825 Kraut Road in the Franksville area of Caledonia. Joey is expanding his business with his newly bought restaurant; Joey’s Yardarm, formerly known as the Yardarm in downtown Racine. He grew up in the food business with his father owning restaurants and he wants to continue this family tradition. The tradition started in 1966 when his father, who was a police officer in Milwaukee moved to Racine and opened his first George Webb restaurant. The LeGath family has owned a small business in Racine since 1966. Joey & Anna's nephew, Tyler, 33, will also be a part of this expanding tradition with his passion and years of experience in the culinary field. His goal is to make a lot of the food from scratch with quality ingredients. By doing this, they hope to create a nice bar with some new healthy options along with classic bar food. Racine triumphs as Joey’s Yardarm combines strong traditions with some changes that will pave a long future for Joey’s Yardarm in downtown Racine.