Green Bay Packers release TE Jimmy Graham

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have released TE Jimmy Graham. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Thursday, March 12.

Graham played in all 32 regular-season games with 22 starts in his two seasons (2018-19) with the Packers, posting 93 receptions for 1,083 yards (11.6 avg.) and five TDs.

He ranked No. 2 on the team in 2018 with 55 catches for 636 yards (11.6 avg.) and two TDs. Graham also appeared in two postseason contests for Green Bay and registered seven receptions for 108 yards (15.4 avg.).

Graham entered the league with the New Orleans Saints as a third-round draft pick (No. 95 overall) in 2010 and went on to play five seasons with the Saints (2010-14) and three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks (2015-17).

A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Graham has played in 153 career games with 111 starts and has posted 649 receptions for 7,883 yards (12.1 avg.) and 74 TDs.