Here’s what you should stock up on if you’re quarantined at home
MILWAUKEE — The coronavirus pandemic is causing more and more people to stay at home and self- quarantine.
After compiling a list from experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, American Red Cross, the Department of Homeland Security, and others — Business Insider recommends people hit up the stores for these key items.
- It’s ideal to have enough food and water for each person in your household for at least 14 days.
- Experts advise stocking up on non- perishable goods.
- Hygiene items such as tissues, cleaning supplies, laundry detergent, and diapers for families with young kids are also a must.
- Finally, medicine cabinets should be stocked up with any over the counter remedies such as pain relievers or cough medicine, as well as first- aid kits. And if possible, a month supply of prescription medications.
