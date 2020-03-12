FOX News hub for reliable, timely news about the evolving coronavirus health situation
Judge orders Chelsea Manning released from jail day after lawyers say she attempted suicide

March 12, 2020

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA - MAY 16: Former U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning addresses reporters before entering the Albert Bryan U.S federal courthouse May 16, 2019 in Alexandria, Virginia. Manning, who previously served four years in prison for providing classified information to Wikileaks, could face additional jail time for refusing to cooperate in an additional grand jury investigation. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A federal judge has ordered Chelsea Manning released from jail after being incarcerated since May for refusing to testify to a grand jury.

U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga ordered the release of the former Army intelligence analyst Thursday after prosecutors reported that the grand jury that subpoenaed her has disbanded. The judge left in place more than $250,000 in fines he imposed for her refusal to testify to the grand jury, which is investigating WikiLeaks.

A hearing had been scheduled Friday; Manning had argued that she had shown she proved she could not be coerced into testifying and should be released. On Wednesday her lawyers said she attempted suicide while at the Alexandria jail.

