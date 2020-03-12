FOX News hub for reliable, timely news about the evolving coronavirus health situation


Kenny Chesney postpones Miller Park tour stop, citing coronavirus concerns

Posted 1:42 pm, March 12, 2020, by

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Singer-songwriter Kenny Chesney performs onstage during the 4th ACM Party For A Cause Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on April 3, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images for ACM)

MILWAUKEE — Kenny Chesney will postpone his 2020 Chillaxification Tour with intent to reschedule, the Milwaukee Brewers announced Thursday. Chesney was slated to stop at Miller Park on April 25.

Details related to rescheduling will be announced as soon as they are available. Fans are asked to hold on to their tickets for the original date.

Kenny Chesney was teaming up with Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead for the Chillaxification Tour.

The tour is postponing tour dates between April 18 and May 28 due to concern of coronavirus. For more information, read their release.

