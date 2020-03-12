× Kenny Chesney postpones Miller Park tour stop, citing coronavirus concerns

MILWAUKEE — Kenny Chesney will postpone his 2020 Chillaxification Tour with intent to reschedule, the Milwaukee Brewers announced Thursday. Chesney was slated to stop at Miller Park on April 25.

Details related to rescheduling will be announced as soon as they are available. Fans are asked to hold on to their tickets for the original date.

Kenny Chesney was teaming up with Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead for the Chillaxification Tour.

The tour is postponing tour dates between April 18 and May 28 due to concern of coronavirus. For more information, read their release.