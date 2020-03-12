× Lakefront Brewery will be closed to the public beginning March 13 due to coronavirus

MILWAUKEE — Lakefront Brewery will be closed to the public starting Friday, March 13 due to the national outbreak of COVID-19, officials announced Thursday, March 12. Lakefront’s Beer Hall, Restaurant, Tours and special events will cease operations until further notice.

“It’s crucial that our city gets out in front of this health crisis,” said Lakefront Brewery President and Founder, Russ Klisch in a news release. “We only have one chance to end the transmission of this virus.”

Lakefront officials noted in the release several lessons have been learned from China to Washington State about the Coronavirus and articles such as this one by Tomas Pueyo has been an eye-opener to what we’re going against. Lakefront officials encouraged others to take the same steps to increase social separation and bring about an end to this pandemic sooner than later.

While Lakefront Brewery is closed to the public, brewing operations will continue.

“Our brewing, cellar and packaging staff is small and our operations remain clean and dependable,” Klisch mentioned. “There will not be a shortage of beer to buy wherever Lakefront is available.”

Affected event cancelations include:

Keg Stand Up: March 15

Drag Queen Bingo: March 17