Man poses as utility worker, forces entry into Mequon residence to 'test the water'

MEQUON — Mequon police are investigating after a man posed as a utility worker and forced his way into a residence on Tuesday, March 10.

Police say the man forced his way past the homeowner to test the water at the kitchen faucet with a “fake device.”

When the homeowner demanded identification the suspect left.

The suspect has been described as a male, Hispanic, 5’11” tall. He was wearing a yellow construction shirt.