MIAD extends spring break, moves to online instruction

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design will extend spring break and shift to full-time online course instruction starting March 23 in an attempt to keep everyone in the community healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Spring break for MIAD will be extended from March 16 to 22. Classes will resume on Monday, March 23 through online delivery and will continue to teach courses online until further notice.

“MIAD has a created a Response Team to monitor the situation nationally and locally with the recommendation of health experts, and to make decisions based on the safety and well-being of the college’s students, faculty and staff,” said MIAD President Jeffrey Morin. “Extending the college’s spring break will provide faculty and staff time to prepare to teach fully online beginning March 23. We will continue to monitor the situation and communicate updates to the MIAD community.”

The art school in the Historic Third Ward will ask all staff to report as usual. College buildings, labs and galleries are open during normal hours, as well.

Two50Two, MIAD’s on-campus residence hall, and satellite residence facilities will remain open, but students can choose to stay home during the additional week of break.

Beginning March 16, the college’s food service will be open according to normal cafeteria hours.

At this time, no events on MIAD’s campus have been cancelled.

A May 2020 study abroad trip to Florence, Italy was cancelled previously due to travel restrictions to the country.

For updates on MIAD’s response to coronavirus, visit their website.