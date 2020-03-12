Milwaukee Bucks will reach out to fans who have tickets to upcoming games at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — The NBA season is postponed, but you have tickets for games still to come. What now? A news release from the Milwaukee Bucks says tickets held for any postponed game will be valid for the rescheduled date, when that is determined.

Meanwhile, the NBA is currently evaluating plans for the remainder of the 2020 regular season. If any game is officially canceled, fans who own a Milwaukee Bucks ticket package that includes affected games will receive direct communication from the team that provides detailed information on ticket options.

Fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster, Bucks.com or the Bucks mobile app will receive further email communication from Ticketmaster with information on rescheduled dates or cancellations.

Bucks President Peter Feigin issued the following statement in a news release:

“Decisions about the status of the remaining 2020 regular season is currently being determined. Tickets held for tonight’s game and any future postponed game will be valid for the rescheduled date. We thank our fans for their patience during this time and will continue to closely consult with the NBA, and city and state health officials to provide you with updates.”

Fans are encouraged to continue to visit Bucks.com/COVID19 and follow official team social media channels for the most up-to-date information.