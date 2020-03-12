× Milwaukee County Zoo remains open, but ‘Behind the Scenes Weekend’ postponed

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo announced on Thursday, March 12 that it is postponing its Behind the Scenes Weekend scheduled for Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15. Zoo officials say they are “exercising extra caution amid COVID-19 concerns.”

Officials have not yet determined a new date, but hope to host the event on a weekend later in the year.

The zoo itself remains open to the public.