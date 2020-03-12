× Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra cancels performances this weekend

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is canceling their March 13 through 15 performances at the Marcus Performing Arts Center due to concerns of the spread of coronavirus, the organization announced Thursday.

MSO’s decision to cancel performances has been influenced by recommendations from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, as well as the outpouring of concern from the community, according to the release.

“The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s decision to cancel our performances this weekend at the Marcus Center are made out of concern for the safety and well-being our audience, musicians, staff, and the entire Milwaukee community,” said Mark Niehaus, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra president and

executive director.

The MSO will continue regular communication with ticketholders if there are future updates to the performance and event schedule.

Due to the financial impact of concert cancellations on the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, patrons are asked, whenever possible, to consider ticket exchanges (by way of gift certificates or future performances) or a donation in the amount of the ticket purchased (and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value). Otherwise, the Milwaukee Symphony will provide a refund for the value of the ticket purchased. For further information about ticket accommodations or to request further information about the concert cancellations, patrons can contact the Milwaukee Symphony’s Ticket Office at tickets@mso.org or call 414.291.7605. Due to the unusually high call volume, you may experience a greater hold time than usual. We encourage you to contact the MSO at tickets@mso.org.