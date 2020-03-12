× Missing and endangered: South Milwaukee police seek woman missing since Feb. 10

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — South Milwaukee police on Thursday, March 12 asked for help locating a woman, 34, considered missing and endangered.

Patricia Bailey was last seen by her mother on Feb. 10 on Marina Road near 5th Avenue in South Milwaukee.

She was reported missing to South Milwaukee Police Department on March 10 by her mother.

Police said she is a known heroin user — diagnosed with multiple mental disorders such as schizophrenia, anxiety, and bipolar disorder.

Bailey has not taken her prescribed medications for over a month, police said, and noted she “has made vague suicidal statements.”

Police said she might be in the company of Kacey Johnson, a white man, 38, and could be in the area near S. Burrell Street and E. Smith Street in Milwaukee.

Bailey was described as white, standing 5’7″ tall, weighing 120 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and a large neck tattoo.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact South Milwaukee police.