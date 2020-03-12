MPS may implement social distancing, make adjustments to gatherings like lunch, assemblies

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) Superintendent Keith Posley announced on Thursday, March 12 that the school district closely monitoring coronavirus — and doing everything it can to slow its spread.

The superintendent indicated meetings will be held shortly to discuss plans for cleaning schools and district facilities. Also, officials may implement social distancing by making adjustments to gatherings including morning meetings, the lunch program, recess, events and assemblies, hall passing, as well as parent-teacher conferences.

Posley also said MPS is canceling all district-sponsored out-of-state travel through spring break. He encouraged families to avoid out-of-state travel during that same period.

The district is also impressing upon its staff and students to practice the following good habits:

Washing hands frequently (for at least 20 seconds each time)

Avoid coughing or sneezing into your hands or the air

Avoid contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your face

Clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces

The superintendent made a point of saying there is not one confirmed case of coronavirus in Milwaukee Public Schools at this time.