Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

NBA player who tested positive for coronavirus touched every microphone at media availability days before diagnosis

Posted 5:28 am, March 12, 2020, by

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 15: Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz speaks to the media during 2020 NBA All-Star - Practice & Media Day at Wintrust Arena on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (WJW) – Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert became the first NBA player to test positive for coronavirus, the league announced on Wednesday as it suspended the season.

Gobert’s actions on Monday have caused some concern among journalists who spoke with him during a media availability that day.

Professional sports leagues — including the NBA — have made their locker rooms off limits to the media. Instead, players are talking to reporters in a press room.

When Gobert was finished talking with reporters in the press room, he seemed to mock what was going on with the coronavirus. He started walking away, but then returned to the table and touched each microphone and recorder before he left.

It’s unclear how many people came in contact with the equipment after he left.

According to KTVX in Salt Lake City, members of the media who covered Gobert on Monday, were urged to reach out to the Utah Department of Health about any concerns they have about potential exposure.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.