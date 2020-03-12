Next chance of 60-degree temps returns by end of next week

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — This weekend we’ll get a reality check when it comes to March temperatures, but we do look to rebound by the end of next week. Our next system approaches Friday, March 20 — swinging up southern winds and much warmer weather. We have a shot at 60 degrees, but the upper 50s at this point are more likely.

We have been spoiled the last few weekends with not just warm weather but also sunshine to go along with it. The system by the end of next week looks like more of a rain event.