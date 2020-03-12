Packers name new wide receivers coach, announce staff changes

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have promoted Luke Getsy to quarterbacks/passing game coordinator and Jason Vrable to wide receivers coach. The team also named Butch Barry senior analyst. Head Coach Matt LaFleur made the announcement Thursday.

Getsy returned to the Packers last season after spending the 2018 season as the offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach for Mississippi State. In 2019, he helped Aaron Rodgers earn his eighth career Pro Bowl selection after registering his seventh season with 4,000-plus passing yards, 25-plus passing TDs and 10 or fewer interceptions.

Vrable enters his eighth season as an assistant coach in the NFL and second with the Packers. He joined Green Bay last season as an offensive assistant after working in the same position for the New York Jets in 2017-18. Prior to his time with New York, Vrable spent four seasons with the Buffalo Bills, working as an offensive quality control coach from 2013-15 and then as an assistant quarterbacks coach in 2016.

Barry enters his 18th season coaching in college or the NFL. He joins the Packers after serving as the offensive line coach at the University of Miami (Fla.) last season. From 2015-18, the Sturgeon Bay, Wis., native was the assistant offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.