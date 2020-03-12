× PGA Tour prepares for cheerless, jeerless golf at Players

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The PGA Tour will play the remainder of The Players Championship without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic. No cheers. No jeers. No raucous environment surrounding the famed 17th hole.

Spectators won’t be allowed at TPC Sawgrass beginning Friday or at three other tournaments leading up to the Masters. Even as other leagues were canceling tournaments and events for a month or more, the tour chose not to shut down entirely because golf is a non-contact sport played across sprawling acreage.

Reaction varied. Most players supported the decision. Some questioned why it took so long for the tour to react.