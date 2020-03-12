Preview of ‘The Legend of Rock, Paper, Scissors’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- You've heard of rock, paper, scissors, but did you know that it's also a musical? Brian Kramp spent the morning with the cast getting a preview of this fun production.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About The Legend of Rock, Paper, Scissors (website)

Long ago there lived three fierce warriors. From the Kingdom of Backyard came Rock, from the Empire of Mom’s Home Office came Paper, and from a messy village in the Junk Drawer Realm came Scissors. They were the strongest, smartest, and fastest in all the land. Though they searched far and wide for worthy opponents, no one could beat them…until they met each other and a musical battle royale began to see who would come out on top!