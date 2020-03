Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Some Coloradans can now get tested for coronavirus while in their cars.

Medical staff in full biohazard suits are swabbing patients in their nostrils or throat at a testing site.

The samples will be sent to be tested, with results coming up in up to 72 hours.

Testing at the drive-up site is done free of charge.

The location opened after colorado Governor Jared Polis declared a state of emergency and called for expedited coronavirus testing.