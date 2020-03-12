Riverside Theater postpones ‘Dancing with the Stars: Live!’ and ‘The Bachelor Live On Stage’

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s Riverside Theater has postponed two shows that were scheduled for March 14 and March 15.

“Dancing with the Stars: Live!”, scheduled for Saturday, March 14, has been postponed.

The tour in charge of the performance issued the following statement:

“Our top priority has been and will continue to be the health and well-being of the Dancing with the Stars: Live! cast, crew and fans. On that note, we are incredibly sad to announce that the Dancing with the Stars: Live! 2020 Tour will be postponed for the remainder of the tour effective Friday, March 13 due to the concerns surrounding the current global health situation. This decision comes following the guidance of medical professionals, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and both national and local governments. All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled show at the Riverside will be honored for the rescheduled date once announced. Purchasers will be notified with details about the rescheduled show date. On behalf of the entire Dancing with the Stars: Live! family, we thank you for your support and hope to see you very soon.”

Also postponed is “The Bachelor Live On Stage” which had been scheduled for Sunday, March 15 at the Riverside.

The tour in charge of the performance issued the following statement:

“The Bachelor Live On Stage and MagicSpace are committed to great entertainment and that includes the well-being of our audiences and employees. In conjunction with our theater partners and local health authorities, we are postponing The Bachelor Live On Stage through April 19. Our plan is to reschedule all affected events.”

All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled “Bachelor” show will be honored for the rescheduled date once announced. Purchasers will be notified with details about a rescheduled date.

The Pabst Theater Group apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks all ticket purchasers for their patience and understanding. Email tickets@pabsttheater.org or call the box office at 414-286-3205 with any questions or concerns.