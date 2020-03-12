× ‘This was a difficult decision:’ Milwaukee’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been canceled

MILWAUKEE — The 54th Annual Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled for Saturday, March 14 has been canceled due to growing concerns of the coronavirus, according to organizers.

“The safety and health of our patrons and participants is always our priority,” said Stacie Callies, Executive Director of Westown Association. “This was a difficult decision, but all parties want to ensure we are doing our part to help prevent the spread of the disease. This decision was made out of abundant concern for the 30,000 people that come to downtown Milwaukee each year to celebrate with us.”

Westown Association and the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin are looking at possibly hosting the parade at a later date.

“On behalf of the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin and Westown Association, we want to thank all of our sponsors, participants, volunteers and patrons for their support of the event and this decision.”