TMZ: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

Posted 9:34 am, March 12, 2020, by
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus. Plus, Airbnb begins issuing refunds to Coachella-goers after Coronavirus postponement. Casey Carver with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.

