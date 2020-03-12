× UW-Oshkosh campuses to cancel classes, move to ‘alternative instruction’

OSHKOSH — The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh will cancel classes the week of March 16 and will begin “alternative instruction” on Monday, March 30 due to concerns of coronavirus, Chancellor Andy Leavitt said Thursday.

UWO is asking students who live in residence halls to return to their permanent residences after classes end on Friday, March 13.

All UWO sponsored events and those held on campuses are canceled immediately until further notice.

All campus-based classes on Fond du Lac, Fox Cities and Oshkosh campuses will be canceled for the week of March 16. All online classes currently in session will not be impacted by this decision.

The chancellor has advised all students to monitor their email for updates from instructors and faculty.

In the event that on-campus classes could resume, students will be informed five calendar days in advance of the state date.

Spring semester-long study abroad programs have been suspended and students have been instructed to return to the U.S.

UWO remains open and employees are expected to report to work. The university has asked if any person develops symptoms, to stay home and self-isolate for 14 days.