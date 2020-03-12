× WIAA restricts attendance at boys and girls basketball tournaments

MADISON — The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) will be limiting attendance at the remainder of all winter tournament events scheduled March 12-14 and March 19-21.

A news release indicates the guidelines for mass gatherings calls for restriction of public events to 50-250 attendees, depending on the event and venue. This pandemic has created unprecedented circumstances that make these decisions and actions prudent and necessary.

The policy limits attendance at the State Tournament to 88 tickets per team, two supervisors and a limit of 22 team personnel. In addition, the boys and girls 3-Point Challenge competitions scheduled for Saturday will be held with participants and one chaperone allowed

Contest officials, timer, scorekeeper, announcer, team host, WIAA staff, WIAA athletic trainers and Board of Control members deemed essential to the administration of the tournament are permitted.

Cheerleaders, pep bands, school photographers, videographers and on-site sponsors will be prohibited.

The live television broadcast of the State Tournament will be available; however, limited radio stations will be given clearance to broadcast.