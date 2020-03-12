× Wisconsin State Capitol tours canceled until further notice

MADISON — In an effort to ensure the health and safety of both the public and the staff in the State Capitol during the potential spread of COVID-19, tours of the State Capitol will be canceled until further notice. Any groups who are currently scheduled for tours over the next two to three weeks will be contacted beginning today.

Although tours are canceled, operations within the State Capitol remain functioning normally. The Department of Administration (DOA) will continue reviewing strategies to limit COVID-19’s spread based on guidance from the CDC and DHS Public Health Officials. In the meantime, all individuals are encouraged to do the following:

Wash hands often with soap and water

Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Cover mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and cough and sneeze into your elbow.

Continue to visit the Department of Health Services COVID-19 informational website, This comprehensive website has resources, updates, and answers to commonly asked questions about COVID-19.

Any questions regarding Capitol Tours, please contact the Capitol Tours Program at 608-266-0382. If you are a member of the media who has questions regarding the cancellation of Capitol Tours, please contact DOACommunications@Wisconsin.gov.