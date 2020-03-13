× Archbishop Listecki to talk about proclamation of dispensation from the Sunday Mass obligation

MILWAUKEE — Archbishop Jerome Listecki will be available to the media on Friday afternoon, March 13 to answer questions about his recent proclamation of dispensation from the Sunday Mass obligation — and the decisions made to postpone/cancel events and large sacramental gatherings (Confirmations, etc.) due to the concerns surrounding coronavirus.

FOX6 News plans to stream that availability — which is set to begin at 2:30 p.m.

Announcement from Thursday, March 12

A news release says the dispensation will cover the next two weeks, including Masses for Sundays March 15, 22, and 29. Masses will still be celebrated across the 10 counties of the Archdiocese, but the obligation to attend Sunday Mass will be lifted, leaving attendance to people’s individual judgment.

Archbishop Listecki issued the following statement in the news release:

“If people are fearful about crowds or if there are people who are older or suffer from an existing medical condition, we do not want to put them at any additional risk. These are measures to prevent an increase in the spread of a virus and serve as a safety net for the next two weeks. After that, we will reevaluate.”

Sunday Mass is available in the Archdiocese via broadcast in two forms, on the radio, at 9 a.m., Sunday mornings, on Radio 920 AM, W.O.L.F., and on broadcast television on WVTV, My24 at 7 a.m., and 9 a.m., and on FOX6, at 5:30 a.m.

In place of attending Mass for those Catholics who choose to remain home, the Church asks that they set aside a similar amount of time for private prayer and reflection.