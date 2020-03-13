× Donations needed: United Way creates COVID-19 Urgent Needs Fund to support nonprofit partners

MILWAUKEE — United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County announced on Friday, March 13 the creation of a COVID-19 Urgent Needs Fund to support their local nonprofit partners. The money will help local nonprofit agencies experiencing increased demand for emergency food, medical equipment, cleaning supplies, and staff time.

Those who wish to donate to this fund can do so by CLICKING HERE.

Amy Lindner, President and CEO of United Way issued the following statement in a news release:

“Our nonprofit partners serve the most vulnerable members of our community and many must remain open. This increased need means increased supplies and staffing costs, either because they are extending hours as needs increase or using staff for things volunteers might have previously done.”

United Way has already made urgent grants to several area nonprofit organizations thanks to previous gifts of donors to the Community Fund.