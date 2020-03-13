Driver strikes unattended vehicle at Woodman’s in Menomonee Falls, flees the scene

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred Tuesday morning, March 3 at Woodman’s on Highway 145. It happened around 5:10 a.m.

Police say a woman struck an unattended vehicle in the parking lot and fled the scene in a silver vehicle. The suspect vehicle is possibly a Saturn Aura, with no rims, and a black front driver’s side quarter panel with a moon roof.

The suspect can be described as an African-American woman, 35-45 years old. She was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.