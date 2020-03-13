× Franklin Public Schools to close starting Monday, March 16 due to coronavirus

FRANKLIN — Franklin Public Schools officials announced on Friday, March 13 that all district schools will be closed beginning Monday, March 16 and through spring break.

This includes all school events, extracurricular activities, school-related trips, community school events, and facility rentals. This includes all Franklin Community Education and Recreation Department activities as well as all Kids Club activities.

Franklin officials plan to announce an update regarding this closure on or by Thursday, March 26 — following a review of the coronavirus situation at that time.