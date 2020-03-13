LIVE: Officials provide update on closure of all MPS schools
SE Wisconsin school closures due to COVID-19 concerns
Coronavirusnow.com: Hub for reliable, timely news about the evolving COVID-19 health situation
Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Fundraiser started for victims of Waukesha stabbings

Posted 10:23 pm, March 13, 2020, by , Updated at 10:24PM, March 13, 2020

2 dead, 2 hurt in quadruple stabbing in Town of Waukesha

WAUKESHA — A quadruple stabbing in the Town of Waukesha Tuesday night, March 10 ended with the deaths of two women and the hospitalization of two other women. Police said a man was arrested at the scene.

A call for help led to a gruesome discovery. Neighbors told FOX6 News they were home cooking when they saw their neighbor hiding in the backyard. She told them, “My son-in-law stabbed me!”

On Wednesday, March 11, officials released the names of the victims — Dominique Roth, 34, and Deidre Popanda, 26. The survivors, ages 36 and 62, were recovering from their injuries.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been started for the victims. If you’d like to donate, CLICK HERE.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.