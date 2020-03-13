× Fundraiser started for victims of Waukesha stabbings

WAUKESHA — A quadruple stabbing in the Town of Waukesha Tuesday night, March 10 ended with the deaths of two women and the hospitalization of two other women. Police said a man was arrested at the scene.

A call for help led to a gruesome discovery. Neighbors told FOX6 News they were home cooking when they saw their neighbor hiding in the backyard. She told them, “My son-in-law stabbed me!”

On Wednesday, March 11, officials released the names of the victims — Dominique Roth, 34, and Deidre Popanda, 26. The survivors, ages 36 and 62, were recovering from their injuries.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been started for the victims. If you’d like to donate, CLICK HERE.