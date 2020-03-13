Coronavirusnow.com: Hub for reliable, timely news about the evolving COVID-19 health situation
Gino talks with the stars of the movie ‘I Still Believe’

Posted 8:57 am, March 13, 2020, by , Updated at 11:04AM, March 13, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- The film "I Still Believe" is the true-life story of a Christian music star and his journey of love and loss. Gino sits with the stars of the film  -- and learns what it was like to work with the man who inspired the movie: Jeremy Camp.

