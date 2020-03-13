Huge snowstorm in California could make up for abysmal snow season in Sierra Nevada Mountains

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — The Sierra Nevada mountain range in eastern California is once again having a down year for snowfall but that’s about to change after this weekend. Two to four feet of snowfall is expected at higher elevations with isolated spots having the potential of over five feet when this system is all over.

By comparison, Milwaukee averages roughly four feet of snow for an entire year — and the Sierra Nevadas will get that over the next four days!

Although this storm has the potential to make up for a lack of snow this year in that region it highlights an inconsistent trend out West. In the last five years alone, the Sierra Mountain range has seen record low, average, and all-time high snow seasons.

This winter has been more similar to 2015 which was a record low snow year. Much of the farmland in California relies on snowmelt from this mountain range to maintain consistent yields and with continued volatility water management is trickier than ever.