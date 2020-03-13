× Jacob Banas, accused of drugging women’s drinks, sentenced to 3 years in prison

PORT WASHINGTON — An Ozaukee County judge sentenced Jacob Banas on Friday, March 13 to three years in prison and another five years of extended supervision.

The former Cedarburg restaurant owner accused of drugging women’s drinks was convicted Wednesday, Feb. 26 on one count of administering a stupefying drug. He was free until sentencing.

During Banas’ trial, several women testified that they became dizzy, disoriented, sick, and suffered memory loss after drinking with Banas between 2007 and 2017.

Banas has long insisted he did nothing wrong, telling FOX6 in 2016: “I never drugged anybody. I have never possessed anything like that and never harmed anybody in any way.” At that time, Banas was suing some of the people who had spoken out against him for defamation. Many of the alleged assaults were reported to have happened between 2008 and 2014. Police records showed women came forward saying they were drugged and/or assaulted on the following dates: Nov. 6, 2008, Nov. 12, 2008, April 8, 2014, and May 20, 2014. Other incidents allegedly occurred in 2010, 2011, and 2012.

In 2004, Banas was accused of videotaping an intoxicated woman during sex and blackmailing her for money not to publicize the video. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail.