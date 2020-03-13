Karate America in Brookfield is breaking boards to support veterans
IMPORTANT UPDATE: We have made the decision On Purpose guided by our Values to Reschedule the Round 2: Knock Out the Wishlists Event that was set for Saturday March 14th. We believe many of the events around the state will exceed 250 people so therefore it isn’t in the communities best interest to run the event as planned. We have tentatively rescheduled the event for Sunday, April 19th at all 3 locations in the Milwaukee Area: Brookfield, Pewaukee and Menomonee Falls. During the interum we will continue to raise funds for the VA Medical Centers and Hospitals in Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay to achieve our $40,000 goal! We will be monitoring the situation and making changes based on guidance of the CDC and Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
BROOKFIELD -- Karate America in Brookfield is breaking boards to support veterans. Brian Kramp takes you there -- and gets in on the action.
